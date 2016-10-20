Oct 20 Zhuhai Orbita Control Engineering Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to fluctuate by -6.15 percent to 2.13 percent, or to be 34 million to 37 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 36.2 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/7aEVPh

