Oct 20 Shenzhen Sunwin Intelligent Co Ltd :
* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to increase by 60 percent to 90 percent, or to be 28.6 million to 34 million yuan
* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 17.9 million yuan
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility