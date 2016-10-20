BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Oct 20 Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech Co., Ltd. :
* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 0.03 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on Oct. 27 for 2016 H1
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 20 new shares for every 10 shares
* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on Oct. 28 and the dividend will be paid on Oct. 28
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility