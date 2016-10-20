Oct 20 Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 0.03 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders of record on Oct. 27 for 2016 H1

* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 20 new shares for every 10 shares

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-dividend on Oct. 28 and the dividend will be paid on Oct. 28

