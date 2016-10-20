BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Property Agent Inc :
* Says it to buy real estate for sale that located in Tokyo, Japan with undisclosed price
* Says transaction effective date will be last day of Feb. 2018
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/c2c41o
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing