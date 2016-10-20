UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Oct 20 Orient Group :
* Says Orient Group Industry will transfer 16.3 percent stake in it to a Lhasa-based investment company
* Says Orient Group Industry and the Lhasa-based investment company will hold 0 percent and 16.4 percent stake in it respectively after transfer
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/QMmS7z
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.