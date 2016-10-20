UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Oct 20 Media Kobo Inc :
* Says its current top shareholder and president Kazuo Nagasawa cuts stake in co to 17.00 percent from 62.37 percent
* A Tokyo-based asset management firm, whose representative director is also Kazuo Nagasawa, raises stake in co to 45.37 percent from 0 percent, and will become the top shareholder of co
* Changes will occur on Oct. 20
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/T9uCiR
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.