UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Oct 20 Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel Co Ltd :
* Sees full year net profit to increase by 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 957.1 million yuan to 1.20 billion yuan
* Says 2015 net profit was 797.6 million yuan
* The reasons are optimized product and market structure, improved technology, strengthened internal management, as well as reduced overcapacity
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/GikfC7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.