BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
Oct 20 Tobe Soft Co Ltd :
* Says it appoints Cho Sang Won as co-CEO to replace Park Gwang Won due to Park Gwang Won's resignation, effective Oct. 20
* Says Lee Hong Koo still serves as co-CEO of the company as well
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/aOWpRS
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility