UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Oct 20 Diamond Dining Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to offer an off-floor distribution of 150,000 shares of its stock at the price of 1,064 yen per share, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Oct. 21
* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 1,000 shares for each customer
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/WLXRyX
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.