Oct 20 (Reuters) Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Aug 31, 2016 ended Feb 29, 2016 to Feb 28, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 10.62 10.43 10.52 (+1.8 pct ) (-0.0 pct ) (-0.9 pct ) Net 3.94 3.89 4.00 (+1.2 pct ) (+4.5 pct ) (+1.5 pct ) Div 8,130 yen 8,036 yen 8,250 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3226.T