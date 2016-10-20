Oct 20 Sichuan Datong Gas Development Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to decrease by 43.2 percent to 69 percent, or to be 3 million to 5.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 9.7 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/In4jw4

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)