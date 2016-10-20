BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Guangzhou Pearl River Industrial Development Co Ltd
* Says Q3 contract sales up 132.98 percent y/y at 1.26 billion yuan ($186.90 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ev923U
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7415 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing