Oct 20 Hainan Haide Industry Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to decrease by 87.9 percent to 90 percent, or to be 1.5 million to 1.8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 14.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4w8IAR

