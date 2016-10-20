BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 2016 7th tranche super short-term debentures worth 4 billion yuan with coupon rate of 2.75 percent
* Says maturity date of Jan. 12, 2017
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Wo6H73
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing