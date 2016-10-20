BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Oct 20 Tsinghuatongfang Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 2016 5th tranche super short-term debentures worth 1 billion yuan with interest rate of 2.9 percent
* Says maturity date of July 10, 2017
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xnNCEt
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility