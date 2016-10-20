BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Oct 20 China Fineblanking Technology :
* Says it lowers conversion price of 1st series domestic secured convertible corporate bonds to T$25.9 per share to T$26.5 per share, effective Nov. 17
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/4Ch89K
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility