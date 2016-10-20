BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Bank of Kaohsiung :
* Says Ruey-tsang Lee resigned from chairman of the board on Oct. 20
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing