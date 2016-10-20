BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
Oct 20 Unity Opto Technology :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$94.7 million in total for 2015
* Says ex-dividend date Nov. 4
* Last date before book closure Nov. 7 with book closure period from Nov. 8 to Nov. 12
* Record date Nov. 12
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NViuw4
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility