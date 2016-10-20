BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 Anxin Trust Co Ltd
* Says it expects 9-month net profit to rise about 90 percent y/y versus net profit of 1.2 billion yuan ($178.11 million) year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2e3LQLN
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7373 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing