* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
Oct 20 AVIC Real Estate Holding Co Ltd
* Says share trade to resume on Oct 21 after it revises asset sales proposal
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dsfgAz
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing