UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Oct 20 Zhejiang Supor Co Ltd
* Says Q3 net profit up 12.3 percent y/y at 271.6 million yuan ($40.31 million)
* Says it plans to buy 51 percent stake in South East Asia Domestic Appliances for S$382,500 ($275,417.63)
* Says it plans to invest 204 million yuan in equity investment fund
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eaS6oK; bit.ly/2eJKzwv; bit.ly/2eoxENc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7370 Chinese yuan renminbi) ($1 = 1.3888 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.