UPDATE 1-Chile's Ripley and Mexico's Liverpool cancel merger
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
Oct 20 Qingdao Kingking Applied Chemistry Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy 63 percent stake in cosmetics e-commerce retailer uco.com for 680.1 million yuan ($100.95 million) via cash, share issue
* Says it aims to raise up to 344.2 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund the acquisition
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2enp40d
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7370 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
SANTIAGO, May 19 The planned acquisition of Chilean retailer Ripley by Mexican high-end department store chain Liverpool has been scrapped, Ripley said in a regulatory filing late Friday.
SAO PAULO, May 19 Brazil's securities regulator said it launched four new probes against meatpacker JBS SA and other companies controlled by J&F Investimentos on Friday to investigate suspicious trades made before markets were rattled by the revelation of a plea deal by the company's top executives.