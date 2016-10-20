(Repeats to additional subscribers)

Oct 20 South Africa's Competition Commission:

* Has recommended to tribunal an approval, without conditions, in large merger whereby BASF intends to acquire Rockwood and Chemetall US

* Has taken a decision not to prosecute a complaint filed by Metered Taxi Industry against Uber Technology Ltd