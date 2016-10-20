BRIEF-Petrowest announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
(Repeats to additional subscribers)
Oct 20 South Africa's Competition Commission:
* Has recommended to tribunal an approval, without conditions, in large merger whereby BASF intends to acquire Rockwood and Chemetall US
* Has taken a decision not to prosecute a complaint filed by Metered Taxi Industry against Uber Technology Ltd Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2eURMsT] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Petrowest Corporation announces restructuring and refinancing update
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures