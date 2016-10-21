BRIEF-Republic Bancorp says announced a 5% increase in co's Q2 cash dividends
* Republic Bancorp Inc says announced a 5% increase in company's Q2 cash dividends
Oct 21 Philippines' Global Ferronickel Holdings Inc says in a statement
* Signs "memorandum of cooperation" with China's state-owned Baiyin Nonferrous Group Co Ltd
* Baiyin may provide financing for Global Ferronickel's Ipilan mine project in Palawan
* May partner with Baiyin on value-added downstream projects, including stainless steel plant in Philippines
* Stainless steel plant will have 1 million tonnes annual capacity using low-grade nickel Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2ebHJi1 Further company coverage: (Reporting By Enrico Dela Cruz)
* C&F Financial Corporation declares quarterly dividend and reauthorizes share repurchase program