Oct 21 Gunma Bank Ltd :

* Says the co to issue First Series Unsecured Bonds with Early Redemption Clause worth 10 billion yen via public offering

* Says face value of 100 million yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen

* Says interest rate of 0.4 percent for the first five years and of six-month euroyen LIBOR+0.44 percent for the last five years

* Says maturity on Oct. 28, 2026

* Says payment date on Oct. 28

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/lbeOgh

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)