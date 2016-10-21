BRIEF-Republic Bancorp says announced a 5% increase in co's Q2 cash dividends
Oct 21 Gunma Bank Ltd :
* Says the co to issue First Series Unsecured Bonds with Early Redemption Clause worth 10 billion yen via public offering
* Says face value of 100 million yen and issue price at 100 yen per face value of 100 yen
* Says interest rate of 0.4 percent for the first five years and of six-month euroyen LIBOR+0.44 percent for the last five years
* Says maturity on Oct. 28, 2026
* Says payment date on Oct. 28
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/lbeOgh
* C&F Financial Corporation declares quarterly dividend and reauthorizes share repurchase program