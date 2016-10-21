BRIEF-Republic Bancorp says announced a 5% increase in co's Q2 cash dividends
* Republic Bancorp Inc says announced a 5% increase in company's Q2 cash dividends
Oct 21 Japan Excellent Inc :
* Says the co to issue ninth series unsecured REIT bonds worth 2 billion yen via public offering
* Says each bonds worth 100 million yen
* Says interest rate of 0.45 percent
* Says maturity on Oct. 27, 2026
* Says subscription date on Oct. 21 and payment date on Oct. 27
* Says proceeds to be used to fund repayment and working capital
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/5na3h2
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Republic Bancorp Inc says announced a 5% increase in company's Q2 cash dividends
* C&F Financial Corporation declares quarterly dividend and reauthorizes share repurchase program