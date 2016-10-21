Oct 21 Japan Excellent Inc :

* Says the co to issue ninth series unsecured REIT bonds worth 2 billion yen via public offering

* Says each bonds worth 100 million yen

* Says interest rate of 0.45 percent

* Says maturity on Oct. 27, 2026

* Says subscription date on Oct. 21 and payment date on Oct. 27

* Says proceeds to be used to fund repayment and working capital

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/5na3h2

