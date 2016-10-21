EU to propose 10-year licence renewal for weed killer glyphosate
BRUSSELS, May 17 The European Commission will propose extending by 10 years its approval for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Oct 21 Tyson Bioresearch :
* Says it will issue 30 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$10 per share for operating funds enrichment
* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 90 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders
NEW YORK, May 17 U.S. arrests of suspected illegal immigrants rose by nearly 40 percent in the first 100 days of Donald Trump's presidency, following executive orders that broadened the scope of who could be targeted for immigration violations, according to government data released on Wednesday.