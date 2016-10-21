Oct 21 Tyson Bioresearch :

* Says it will issue 30 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$10 per share for operating funds enrichment

* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 90 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/C62uT3

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)