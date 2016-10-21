EU to propose 10-year licence renewal for weed killer glyphosate
BRUSSELS, May 17 The European Commission will propose extending by 10 years its approval for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Oct 21 NanoCarrier Co Ltd :
* Says the co canceled the licensing for a cancer medicine NC-6300(K-912) and joint development cooperation contract with Kowa Company Ltd, which was signed on Sep. 26. 2011
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/DRAjMz
NEW YORK, May 17 U.S. arrests of suspected illegal immigrants rose by nearly 40 percent in the first 100 days of Donald Trump's presidency, following executive orders that broadened the scope of who could be targeted for immigration violations, according to government data released on Wednesday.