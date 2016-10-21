EU to propose 10-year licence renewal for weed killer glyphosate
BRUSSELS, May 17 The European Commission will propose extending by 10 years its approval for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Oct 21 Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co Ltd :
* Says 295 employees took up the offer of the early-retirement program announced on Aug. 30
* Effective date of retirement is Nov. 30
* A premium will be added to the normal retirement allowance of eligible applicants
* Says eligible applicants will also have the option to receive job-placement assistance
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/yc4uXA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
BRUSSELS, May 17 The European Commission will propose extending by 10 years its approval for weed-killer glyphosate, used in Monsanto's Roundup, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK, May 17 U.S. arrests of suspected illegal immigrants rose by nearly 40 percent in the first 100 days of Donald Trump's presidency, following executive orders that broadened the scope of who could be targeted for immigration violations, according to government data released on Wednesday.