Guangdong Jiaying Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 9.6 percent to 23.1 percent, or to be 51 million yuan to 60 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 66.4 million yuan

* Comments that the business adjustment of unit, decreased income from commercial products and decreased sales income from pharmaceutical unit are the main reasons for the forecast

