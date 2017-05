UPDATE 1-EuroChem plans hike in potash output but mindful of oversupply-CFO

NEW YORK, May 17 Privately held fertilizer producer EuroChem Group plans to produce 1.1 million tonnes of potash in 2018 from its two new Russian mines and increase output steadily over six years, but it will be "rational" amid concerns about a supply glut, the company's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.