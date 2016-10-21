LONDON Oct 21 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

Summary:

** Deal chatter and earnings dominate another quiet day for indexes

** STOXX 600 flat, FTSE 100 up +0.4%

** BATS in talks to buy out remaining stake in Reynolds, both shares up

** Burberry +5.3% after Betaville reports on potential Coach merger

** European banks come close to recovering all post-Brexit losses

** Regional equity funds see 37 weeks of consecutive outflows

** S&P 500 futures -0.3%