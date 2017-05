** Shares of software company Wipro Ltd drop as much as 4.3 pct to 477.60 rupees

** Net profit for the quarter fell 7.6 pct to 20.70 bln rupees but beat analysts' expectations of 19.72 bln rupees according to Thomson Reuters data

** Company expects revenues from IT service business to rise by 0-2 pct in its Dec-qtr

** Brokerage firm Jefferies cuts company's target price to 500 rupees from 570 rupees stating that despite incorporating U.S.-based Appirio, the company's revenue guidance from IT services for next quarter is weak

** Company has a median target price of 539.87 rupees

** Stock down around 10.8 pct this year, as of Friday's close