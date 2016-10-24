BRIEF-Restoque announces debenture issue worth 170 mln reais
May 23 RESTOQUE COMERCIO E CONFECCOES DE ROUPAS SA:
Oct 24 Cayman Golden Century Wheel Group Ltd :
* Says Wang Qiuping has acquired 1.7 million shares in the company, representing a 5.6 percent stake
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/A8drbd
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 23 RESTOQUE COMERCIO E CONFECCOES DE ROUPAS SA:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The chief executive officers of two major American companies - retailer Target Corp and agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co - offered opposing views in a hearing before U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday on a proposed border adjustment tax.