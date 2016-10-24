BRIEF-Google says 'Jamboard' available for purchase in the U.S. from May 23
* Google says jamboard, cloud-based, collaborative whiteboard, is available for purchase in united states from may 23
Oct 24 LIS Co Ltd :
* Says it received notice of contract cancellation from Optimus Health Care Trading Corp to supply feminine hygiene products, effective Sep. 21
* Canceled contract amount is 45.52 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/vtx5Z9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 76.1% STAKE IN ISCOOL BY ICE PARTICIPATIONS