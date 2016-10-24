BRIEF-Google says 'Jamboard' available for purchase in the U.S. from May 23
* Google says jamboard, cloud-based, collaborative whiteboard, is available for purchase in united states from may 23
Oct 24 Food Planet Inc :
* Says it plans to take out a loan of 100 million yen, with annual interest rate of 3 percent and maturity date on April 30, 2017
* Proceeds to be used for firm acquisition and working capital replenish
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/NVKv2q
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 76.1% STAKE IN ISCOOL BY ICE PARTICIPATIONS