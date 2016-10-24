BRIEF-Restoque announces debenture issue worth 170 mln reais
May 23 RESTOQUE COMERCIO E CONFECCOES DE ROUPAS SA:
Oct 24 Goldlok Toys Holdings (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 30 percent, or to be 50.3 million yuan to 72.6 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 55.9 million yuan
* Comments that income from selling use rights of lands in Q4 and involved performance of newly acquired firm are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/81zq5x
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 23 RESTOQUE COMERCIO E CONFECCOES DE ROUPAS SA:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The chief executive officers of two major American companies - retailer Target Corp and agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co - offered opposing views in a hearing before U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday on a proposed border adjustment tax.