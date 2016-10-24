Oct 24 Goldlok Toys Holdings (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 10 percent to increase by 30 percent, or to be 50.3 million yuan to 72.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 55.9 million yuan

* Comments that income from selling use rights of lands in Q4 and involved performance of newly acquired firm are the main reasons for the forecast

