Zhejiang Longsheng Auto Parts Co., Ltd.

* Sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 40 percent to 90 percent, or to be 56.5 million yuan to 76.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 40.3 million yuan

* Comments that increased production capacity, expanded market and improved technology are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/erhpau

