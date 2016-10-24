Oct 24 Zhejiang Yueling Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 38.9 million yuan to 50.1 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 55.6 million yuan

* Comments that decrease in export business is the main reason for the forecast

