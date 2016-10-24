Oct 24 Zhejiang Shibao Co Ltd :

* Sees full year net profit to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 53.5 million yuan to 69.6 million yuan

* Says 2015 net profit was 53.5 million yuan

* The reasons are expanded operation scale and reduced financial expenses

