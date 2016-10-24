BRIEF-Restoque announces debenture issue worth 170 mln reais
May 23 RESTOQUE COMERCIO E CONFECCOES DE ROUPAS SA:
Oct 24 Hangzhou Robam Appliances Co Ltd :
* Says net profit of 2016 expected to increase by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 996.6 million to 1,162.7 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 830.5 million yuan
* Says effective cost control is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AFwHvR
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
WASHINGTON, May 23 The chief executive officers of two major American companies - retailer Target Corp and agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co - offered opposing views in a hearing before U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday on a proposed border adjustment tax.