Oct 24 Hangzhou Robam Appliances Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of 2016 expected to increase by 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 996.6 million to 1,162.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 830.5 million yuan

* Says effective cost control is the main reason for the forecast

