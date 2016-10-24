BRIEF-Restoque announces debenture issue worth 170 mln reais
May 23 RESTOQUE COMERCIO E CONFECCOES DE ROUPAS SA:
Oct 24 Yunnan Hongxiang Yixintang Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. :
* Says it completed issuance of 400 million yuan mid-term notes with a term of 3 years
* Says the interest rate is 3.5 percent
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/N9C8qv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 23 RESTOQUE COMERCIO E CONFECCOES DE ROUPAS SA:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The chief executive officers of two major American companies - retailer Target Corp and agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co - offered opposing views in a hearing before U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday on a proposed border adjustment tax.