Oct 24 Shandong Longji Machinery Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of 2016 expected to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 55.5 million to 72.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 55.5 million yuan

* Says that market development is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9upR92

