BRIEF-Restoque announces debenture issue worth 170 mln reais
May 23 RESTOQUE COMERCIO E CONFECCOES DE ROUPAS SA:
Oct 24 Shandong Longji Machinery Co Ltd :
* Says net profit of 2016 expected to increase by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 55.5 million to 72.2 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 55.5 million yuan
* Says that market development is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9upR92
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 23 RESTOQUE COMERCIO E CONFECCOES DE ROUPAS SA:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The chief executive officers of two major American companies - retailer Target Corp and agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co - offered opposing views in a hearing before U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday on a proposed border adjustment tax.