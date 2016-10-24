BRIEF-Google says 'Jamboard' available for purchase in the U.S. from May 23
* Google says jamboard, cloud-based, collaborative whiteboard, is available for purchase in united states from may 23
Oct 24 Anhui Wantong Technology Co Ltd :
* Says net profit of 2016 expected to fluctuate by -20 percent to 30 percent, or to be 55.6 million to 90.3 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 69.5 million yuan
* Says stable of main business and impact of project construction period are the main reasons for the forecast
* 2016 reported net profit of 85 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dHmeMD
* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 76.1% STAKE IN ISCOOL BY ICE PARTICIPATIONS