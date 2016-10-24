Oct 24 Anhui Wantong Technology Co Ltd :

* Says net profit of 2016 expected to fluctuate by -20 percent to 30 percent, or to be 55.6 million to 90.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 69.5 million yuan

* Says stable of main business and impact of project construction period are the main reasons for the forecast

* 2016 reported net profit of 85 million yuan - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dHmeMD

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)