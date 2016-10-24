BRIEF-Google says 'Jamboard' available for purchase in the U.S. from May 23
* Google says jamboard, cloud-based, collaborative whiteboard, is available for purchase in united states from may 23
Oct 24 Huizhou China Eagle Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Says it plans to dissolve Huicheng-based branch and Zhongkai-based branch of the co, aiming to improve management operating efficiency and lower management costs
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/H9u3d1
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Google says jamboard, cloud-based, collaborative whiteboard, is available for purchase in united states from may 23
* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 76.1% STAKE IN ISCOOL BY ICE PARTICIPATIONS