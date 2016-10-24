Oct 24 Tianjin Guangyu Development Co Ltd
* Says it plans to buy stakes in five firms via shares issue
to Luneng Group and Urumchi equity investment firm, with
evaluation value of 9.11 billion yuan
* Acquisition target including 34.50 percent stake in Luneng
Group's Chongqing development unit, 65 percent stake in Luneng
Group's Yibin unit, 100 percent stake in Luneng Group's Shandong
unit and 100 percent stake in Luneng Group's Beijing real estate
unit, and 30 percent stake in Chongqing-based real estate agency
* Co will issue new shares via private placement and aims to
raise about 8.73 billion yuan for fund raising
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/AOR9wa
(Beijing Headline News)