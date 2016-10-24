BRIEF-Iscool Entertainment says Ice Participations buys in 76.1% stake
* ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF 76.1% STAKE IN ISCOOL BY ICE PARTICIPATIONS
Oct 24 Tongding Interconnection Information Co., Ltd. :
* Says its controlling unit, a Suzhou-based information technology firm, plans to use 3.6 million yuan to set up a technology JV with a Tianjin-based network technology firm
* Says the JV to be capitalized at 7 million yuan and the co's unit to hold 51 percent stake in it
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/gAeOSi
