** Shares of India's biggest telecom operators Bharti Airtel Ltd and Idea Cellular Ltd open weaker

** India's telecoms regulator on Friday recommended Airtel, Vodafone India and Idea to be fined a combined 30.5 billion rupees ($455 million), stating they were denying new entrant Reliance Jio sufficient interconnection points

** Airtel and Vodafone India were fined for 21 zones each while Idea was fined for 19 zones

** Bharti Airtel falls as much as 1.76 pct, while Idea Cellular drops as much as 2.5 pct

** Idea Cellular is scheduled to report Sept-qtr earnings later in the day