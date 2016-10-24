UPDATE 1-Ethiopia's Tedros leads WHO race, would be first African to get top job
* Pakistan's Nishtar drops out of race, Britain's Nabarro still in (Updates with result of first round of voting)
Oct 24 Xinlong Holding Group Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreement to set up healthcare industry fund worth 2.0 billion yuan ($295.27 million) with partners
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2eJ935o; bit.ly/2emssgM
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7735 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Pakistan's Nishtar drops out of race, Britain's Nabarro still in (Updates with result of first round of voting)
* MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES THE PRESENTATION OF NEW DATA DEMONSTRATING THE ASSESSMENT BY CELLVIZIO OF ACUTE LUNG REJECTION FOLLOWING TRANSPLANT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)