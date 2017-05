** IT services and consulting company Mindtree Ltd falls as much as 5.7 pct

** Stock hits lowest level since July 22, 2014

** Co posted 37 pct fall in Sep-qtr consolidated profit on Friday (bit.ly/2dAueJF)

** The volatile macroeconomic environment has resulted in slower ramp-ups and cautious spending in a few large clients across its verticals, Mindtree said

** Shares post biggest intraday percentage loss in nearly a month

** Nifty IT index falls as much as 1.49 pct, with Infosys Ltd down 0.3 pct and Tata Consultancy Services down 0.9 pct